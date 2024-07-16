‘Ulajh’ trailer: Janhvi Kapoor faces allegations of espionage, nepotism

New Delhi: In a much-anticipated revelation, Junglee Pictures has unleashed the enthralling trailer of ‘Ulajh,’ featuring Janhvi Kapoor in a pivotal role as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy.

The trailer introduces Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Suhana Bhatia, as the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, navigating a perilous path where every move is scrutinized.

Her portrayal challenges stereotypes, addressing the issue of nepotism head-on amidst the complexities of her career-defining assignment at the London embassy.

Colleagues doubt her competence, questioning her abilities as mere nepotism, adding layers of tension to the plot.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative.

The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardizes the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

National award winning director Sudhanshu Saria emphasizes the thematic depth of ‘Ulajh,’ describing it as a reflection on the intricate choices within international diplomacy, amplified by compelling performances from Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew.

Each character is portrayed with shades of grey, promising audiences a rollercoaster of suspense and unexpected revelations.

Speaking about her role, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her connection to Suhana’s character and the challenges it presented, “Portraying a diplomat for the first time has been both humbling and fascinating. Suhana’s strength and vulnerabilities resonated with me, and I’m eager for audiences to experience her journey.”

Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures, lauded the cast and crew for their dedication in bringing ‘Ulajh’ to life, highlighting Janhvi Kapoor’s career-defining performance.

The film, also starring Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, promises to captivate viewers with its intricate storyline and authentic portrayal of diplomatic intricacies.

‘Ulajh,’ scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.