Umar Khalid returns to jail after attending sister’s wedding

The UAPA prisoner in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, activist Umar Khalid, returned to jail on Saturday.

After serving more than 800 days in prison, he was given a seven-day interim release in exchange for attending his sister’s wedding.

#UmarKhalid has gone back to prison after attending his sister’s wedding. We got a glimpse of the life Umar deserves, spending time with family and friends. Now we wait and hope for justice to prevail. pic.twitter.com/2iKyJaHDFV — Ilyas SQR (@Dr_SQRIlyas) December 31, 2022

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020. He was denied bail by a Delhi High court bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar on October 18.

Khalid on November 18, moved an application through senior advocate Pais for interim bail before a Delhi court. Advocate Pais informed the court that the prosecution has conducted the verification/investigation. He had also informed that Khalid’s sister’s marriage is scheduled in December, for which the interim bail plea is sought.

Earlier, Delhi Police had opposed Khalid’s application for bail saying that he might spread misinformation via social media and also likely to cause unrest in the society.

“The release of applicant is further opposed as he is very likely to spread misinformation by use of social media during his interim bail period which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in the society. He may also influence witnesses,” police had said.

This year, Umar Khalid completed two years in Tihar jail. He was accused of ‘ participating in terrorist activities and criminal conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’.