UN adds Israel on blacklist for violations against children

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israeli army to the blacklist of countries for commiting grave violations against Palestinian children during war in Gaza Strip.

“I received the official notification about the Secretary-General’s decision to put the IDF on the “blacklist” of countries and organizations that harm children,” Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan said on X on Friday, June 7 and shared a video of himself making a phone call from his office, apparently to a UN official.

“This is simply outrageous and wrong because Hamas has been using children for terrorism and uses schools and hospitals as military compounds.”

Also Read UAE floating hospital hosts entertainment event for Gaza children

“I am utterly shocked and disgusted by this shameful decision.”

Erdan added, “I responded to the shameful decision, and said that our army is the most moral in the world.”

“The only one being blacklisted is the Secretary-General who incentivizes and encourages terrorism and is motivated by hatred towards Israel. The Secretary-General should be ashamed of himself!.”

I received the official notification about the Secretary-General's decision to put the IDF on the "blacklist" of countries and organizations that harm children. This is simply outrageous and wrong because Hamas has been using children for terrorism and uses schools and hospitals… pic.twitter.com/o1civfJFAk — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) June 7, 2024

In this regard, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on his X account that the UN “put itself today on history’s blacklist when it adopted the absurd claims of Hamas.”

“The IDF is the most moral army in the world and no delusional UN decision will change that,” he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



"Today the UN added itself to the black list of history when it joined those who support the Hamas murderers. The IDF is the most moral army in the world; no delusional UN decision will change that." — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 7, 2024

Israel’s inclusion on the list comes as the war in Gaza killed more than 15,500 children and exacerbated widespread malnutrition.

The UN’s blacklist has previously included countries like Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 36,731 deaths and 83,530 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.