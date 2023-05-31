UN allocates $18mn to address food security in Yemen

A recent UN analysis showed children under the age of five are particularly impacted by the rising malnutrition rates

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 31st May 2023 5:52 pm IST
UN allocates $18mn to address food security in Yemen
Photo: UN

United Nations: The UN has allocated $18 million to aid more than 17 million people facing high-level food insecurity in Yemen, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The Office said the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocation is for approximately 80 per cent of the population facing rising malnutrition rates driven by conflict, economic shocks and climate change, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
Yemeni govt facing financial hurdles due to Houthi attacks on oil facilities

A recent UN analysis showed children under the age of five are particularly impacted by the rising malnutrition rates, OCHA said.

MS Education Academy

The $4.3 billion 2023 appeal for Yemen is currently just over 24 per cent funded.

Also Read
UN warns Yemen’s food insecurity remains serious threat

“This allocation from the CERF will allow humanitarian agencies and partners to support people in the governorates of Hajjah, Al Hodeidah and Ta’iz,” OCHA said.

The governorates are among the most vulnerable and affected by food insecurity and malnutrition.

Since late 2014, Yemen has been embroiled in a deadly military conflict between the Houthi group and the internationally-recognized government.

The conflict has resulted in a humanitarian crisis that includes widespread hunger.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 31st May 2023 5:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button