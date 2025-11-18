UN backs Trump’s Gaza plan, approves stabilisation force

United Nations: The UN Security Council has adopted a draft resolution endorsing US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan and authorising the establishment of an international stabilisation force in the enclave, with the American leader describing it as a “moment of true historic proportion”.

The US-drafted resolution was adopted in the 15-nation Council on Monday evening with 13 votes in favour, none against, and abstentions by China and Russia.

It endorsed Trump’s ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’ announced on September 29, which envisions Gaza as a “deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours” and is redeveloped for the benefit of its population.

The resolution also welcomed the establishment of a ‘Board of Peace’ (BoP), described as a “transitional administration” with international legal personality that will set the framework and coordinate funding for Gaza’s reconstruction under the plan.

Trump, in a social media post, welcomed the Council’s adoption of the resolution, describing it as “a moment of true historic proportion”.

“It will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, will lead to further Peace all over the World,” he wrote.

Trump congratulated the “world” on the “incredible vote” in the Council that acknowledged and endorsed the Board of Peace.

Trump said he will chair the Board, which will “include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the world”.

The vote comes a day before Trump is scheduled to host Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, in a statement, said the adoption of the resolution on Gaza is an “important step” in the consolidation of the ceasefire, urging all parties to abide by it.

Guterres commended the continued diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, the US, and regional states and underlined the importance of moving towards the second phase of the US plan, leading to a political process aimed at achieving a two-state solution.

“It is essential now to translate the diplomatic momentum into concrete and urgently needed steps on the ground,” the UN statement said, adding that the organisation is committed to scaling up humanitarian aid and supporting efforts to advance the next phase of the ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the resolution a “historic milestone in building a peaceful and prosperous Gaza governed by the Palestinian people, not Hamas”.

With the vote, the region is “closer than ever” to achieving a “demilitarised, deradicalised, and stable Gaza”, he said.

Also Read UNSC to vote on US-led Gaza force plan amid looming Russian veto

US Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz said the resolution represents another significant step towards a stable Gaza that will be able to prosper, and an environment that will allow Israel to live in security.

“The Board of Peace, which will be led by President Trump, remains the cornerstone of our effort,” he said, adding that the Board will coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, facilitate Gaza’s development, and support a technocratic committee of Palestinians responsible for day-to-day administration, while the Palestinian Authority implements its reform programmes.

The resolution also provides a framework for troop-contributing countries for the International Stabilisation Force and mechanisms for global financial institutions to channel investment, Waltz said.

Russia’s Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia criticised the resolution as “yet another pig in a poke”, saying the Council was effectively placing Gaza “at the mercy” of the Board of Peace and the stabilisation force “whose working methods are still unknown”.

He warned that the document must not become a “smokescreen for unbridled experiments by the US and Israel”, nor “turn into a death sentence for the two-state solution”.

According to Trump’s comprehensive plan, if both sides agree to the proposal, the “war will immediately end”.

Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

Further, within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

The plan also proposes a “Trump economic development plan” to rebuild Gaza, drawing on experts who have developed modern cities in the Middle East.

It envisions a special economic zone with “preferred tariff and access rates”, and says “no one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return”.

“We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza,” the plan states.