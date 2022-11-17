UN calls for investigation into killing of 15-year-old Palestinian girl

United Nations on Monday called for an ‘immediate and thorough investigation’ into the killing of a 15-year-old Palestinian girl Folah Al-Masalmeh by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank.

This came in a tweet by the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wiensland, via his Twitter account.

“Appalled by the tragic killing of a 15-year old Palestinian girl, Folah Al-Masalmah, by Israeli security forces during a raid this morning near Ramallah,” Wensland said.

“This requires an immediate and thorough investigation into her death,” he stressed, expressing his condolences to Al-Masalmeh’s family.

Folah Al-Masalmeh was shot dead by the Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank’s central city of Beitunia on Monday morning.

On Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement, “A female citizen was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli occupation soldiers during their storming of the town of Beitunia (west of Ramallah) at dawn today.”

It was later reported that the martyr was Folah Al-Masalmeh, who was scheduled to celebrate her 16th birthday on Tuesday.