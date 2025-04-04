UN envoy condemns Israel’s military escalations in Syria

United Nations: A UN envoy condemned Israel’s latest air and ground attacks on Syria, and denounced such moves undermine efforts toward peace and destabilise the country.

In a statement, Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, condemned the repeated and intensifying military escalations by Israel in Syria, including airstrikes that have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Such actions undermine efforts to build a new Syria at peace with itself and the region, and destabilise Syria at a sensitive time,” he said.

The special envoy called on Israel to cease these attacks which could amount to serious violations of international law and respect Syria’s sovereignty and existing agreements, and also to cease unilateral actions on the ground.

He urges all parties to prioritise diplomatic solutions and dialogue to address security concerns and prevent further escalation.

The Israeli military launched a wave of some 25 airstrikes targeting military sites across Syria late Wednesday, which reportedly killed at least four members of Syria’s defense authorities and wounded 12 others.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported that one of the Israeli airstrikes hit the Jubailiyah Forest area between the city of Nawa and the town of Tasil in the southern Daraa Province, killing nine civilians and wounding several others.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes conducted two airstrikes on Thursday evening targeting the 75th Brigade near the town of al-Kiswah, south of Damascus, Syrian state television reported.

No immediate details were provided regarding casualties or the extent of damage from the strikes.

The attack followed a significant wave of Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday, which targeted five locations across Syria, including Damascus, Hama, and Homs.

The strikes on Hama resulted in the near-total destruction of the military airport and left at least nine people dead, including four Ministry of Defence personnel, according to local officials and state media.