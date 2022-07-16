UN experts call on Israel to free Palestine prisoner Ahmed Manasra

United Nations (UN) human rights experts have called on Israel to immediately release the Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra – who was arrested in 2015 at the age of 13.

“Ahmed’s imprisonment for almost six years has deprived him of childhood, family environment, protection, and all the rights he should have been guaranteed as a child,” the experts said in a statement.

“This case is haunting in many respects and his continuous detention, despite his deteriorating mental conditions, is a stain on all of us as part of the international human rights community.”

The experts called on the Israeli authorities to release Manasra and allow him to return to his family and receive psychological counseling and support.

The statement said that it was time for the “pervasive system of arrest and detention” practiced by Israel in the “occupied Palestinian territories” to receive international attention.

WATCH 📽️| "Free Ahmad Manasra!" Urge UN Experts, incl. @FranceskAlbs, UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territory



READ | Yesterday's statement from UN experts "We regret we failed to protect you!"

— Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) July 15, 2022

In April, the Israeli judiciary dropped the terrorism charges against Manasra amid growing calls for his release.

Israeli forces arrested Ahmed Manasra in 2015 from the occupied city of Jerusalem, for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack. He was 13-year-old, and he is currently 20-year-old, and the Israeli soldiers shot him and his cousin Hassan, who was martyred on the day of his arrest.

At the time, videos were published of harsh scenes of him lying on the ground screaming and injured. The occupation soldiers also tried to pin him to the ground and abuse him. His case later turned into a global one.

هذا أقسى مشهد تحقيق شفته بحياتي.

الطفل احمد عمره 13 سنة.و اطلقوا عليه الرصاa ص و تركوه ينزz ف.و بعدين اخدوه للتحقيق بتهمة ملفقة و هي طع🔪ن جندي! و هون بسأله المحقق

ليش طعن🔪ته؟

و الطفل انهار و صدق انه فعلا قtل الجندي و قال لهم مش متذكر خدوني على دكتور😢.#انقذوا_أحمد_مناصره pic.twitter.com/FdRPhkNgK5 — 💎.OSCAR.💎 (@BO___JIG) April 4, 2022

Recently, a campaign was launched to demand the immediate release of the prisoner Manasra under the hashtag #FreeAhmedManasra.

It is noteworthy that the prisoner Ahmed Manasra was born on January 22, 2002, in the occupied city of Jerusalem. He is one of a family of 10 members. He has two brothers and is the eldest male in his family, in addition to 5 sisters.

Before his arrest in 2015, he was a student in the eighth grade at the New Generation School in Jerusalem, and he was 13 years old at the time.

Political prisoner Ahmed Manasra is still being unjustly held by the Israeli forces, waiting on his fate to be decided by the Israeli court. #FreeAhmedManasra

Ahmed’s mother had called on the Israeli authorities to release him in a video clip that was widely circulated on Arab platforms.

In the video, the mother said: “My son wants me, he clings to the glass (during the visit), and I tell him I wish I could take you out of the glass. I hugged him in the air as he cried, and the soldiers provoked us to the maximum, yelling at us to leave his father and I.”

صرخة والدة الطفل الأسير #أحمد_مناصرة تثير تعاطفا واسعا وسط تنديد مستمر بتنكيل سلطات الاحتلال بالمعتقلين