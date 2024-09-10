UN human rights chief reiterates call for end to conflict in Gaza

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk reiterated his call for an end to the conflict in Gaza here.

In his opening statement at the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, Turk emphasised that “ending that war and averting a full-blown regional conflict is an absolute and urgent priority.”

He continued his criticism of Israel at the Human Rights Council since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, noting that the broader illegality in the occupied Palestinian territory, stemming from Israel’s policies and actions — as outlined by the International Court of Justice in its July Advisory Opinion — must be thoroughly addressed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Turk highlighted the devastating impact on Palestinians, reporting that Israeli forces have killed over 40,000 Palestinians, with thousands more injured and many still trapped beneath the rubble in Gaza.

He also emphasised their daily struggle for survival, pointing out that nearly 1.9 million Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, many multiple times, across Gaza.

In the West Bank, Turk added that deadly and destructive operations, with “some at a scale not witnessed in the last two decades,” are further worsening an already dire situation, which has been exacerbated by severe settler violence.

Turk also highlighted the plight of nearly 10,000 Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons or ad hoc military facilities, many under arbitrary conditions. He noted that over 50 Palestinians have died due to inhumane conditions and ill-treatment.