UN inquiry accuses Israel of crime against humanity of extermination in Gaza

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry has accused Israel of carrying out a “concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system” during its ongoing war with Hamas since October 7, 2023.

In a statement issued by former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay on Thursday, October 10, it was stated that the country is “committing war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination with relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities.”

Pillay highlighted that Palestinian children, in particular, were severely impacted by Israeli attacks due to the collapse of the health system in Gaza.

The report, which is due to be presented to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, October 30 in New York, added that Israeli forces’ deliberate targeting of medical workers, vehicles, and restricted patient exit permits from Gaza.

As an example, it cited the death of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who died in February alongside six of her family as they attempted to flee from fighting in Gaza.

Palestinian girl Hind Rajab. Photo: AFP

The report identifies Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as the perpetrator of institutionalized mistreatment of Palestinian detainees and the escalating violence against Palestinians in Israel’s prison system.

The report revealed that numerous Israeli captives in Gaza are suffering from physical and mental pain, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release.

Since October 7, Gaza has seen a massive humanitarian crisis, with nearly 42,000 people killed and 97,600 injured.

In contempt of the international community, Israel continues its massacres in Gaza, ignoring the UN Security Council resolution to stop them immediately, and the International Court of Justice ’s orders to take measures to prevent acts of genocide.