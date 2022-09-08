UN renews demand for accountability for killers of slain journalist

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, reiterated the need to hold accountable those responsible for the assassination of Al-Jazeera journalist in Palestine, Shireen Abu Akleh.

A spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said in a press conference on Tuesday, commenting on the outcome of the Israeli investigation in this regard, that the Secretary-General continues to demand that those responsible for the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh be held accountable.

“Secretary-General stresses once again that journalists must never be the target of violence, and must be able to carry out their work freely without fear of harassment and intimidation, and of course without fear of being killed,” he added.

Israeli occupation army on Monday admitted, for the first time, that there is a high possibility that Shireen Abu Akleh was mistakenly hit by the Israeli army’s fire that was targeting suspected Palestinian militants.

It is noteworthy that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on May 11, 2022, and the Palestinian Ministry of Health said at the time that she was shot in the head by the Israeli army while covering its storming of the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

On June 24, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights concluded that Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces’ fire, while Israel ruled out that the bullet that hit her was intentional, considering that the UN investigation was “baseless.”