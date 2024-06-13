UN report accuses Israeli army of killing 14 own citizens on October 7

The United Nations report has made a shocking revelation alleging that the Israeli army likely killed at least 14 of its own citizens ‘intentionally’ during a military operation on October 7 following the Hamas attack.

According to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI), the Israeli army repeatedly used the Hannibal Directive protocol on 7 October while fighting Hamas fighters who had entered southern Israel from Gaza.

Hannibal Directive

The Hannibal Directive, introduced in 1986, is a controversial procedure that was used by Israeli Defense designed to prevent the capture of an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier from enemy forces even if it means killing Israeli soldiers and civilians. The protocol was officially revoked in 2016, however, it was reportedly again brought into use during the Hamas-led attack.

According to the COI investigation, an Israeli tank crew admitted to using the Hannibal Directive by shooting at a vehicle they thought was taking abducted Israeli soldiers. The investigation also confirmed reports suggesting up to 14 civilians may have died in separate cases.

The report described an incident in which a woman was killed by Israeli helicopter fire while being transported from Nir Oz to Gaza by Hamas fighters. In another instance, up to 13 civilian hostages in a Kibbutz Beeri home were slain by Israeli tank fire.

Reacting to the UN report, the Israeli authorities have strongly denied the allegations, calling the report “biased” and part of a “narrow-led political agenda against Israel.” However, the UN has stood by its findings and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

War on Gaza

Pertinently, 37,202 Palestinians have been killed and 84,932 wounded since Israel has been waging a devastating genocidal war on Gaza.

On June 9, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas instructed Palestine’s envoy to the UN to request an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the repercussions of the Israeli attacks on the central Gaza Strip, the media reported.

He emphasised the urgent need for international intervention to halt the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank, adding that Israel continues to exploit “international silence and US support” to “perpetrate crimes,” according to the report.