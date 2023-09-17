UN to provide aid to needed Libyans after floods: Envoy

Tripoli: The special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, has said that the UN is actively collaborating with local authorities and aid agencies to provide aid to those in need following a visit to Derna, the hardest-hit city by floods in eastern Libya.

“I left Derna today with a heavy heart after witnessing the devastation caused by the floods on lives and properties… This crisis is beyond Libya’s capacity to manage, it goes beyond politics and borders,” Bathily added in a post on social media platform ‘X’ on Saturday.

He said that the UN is actively collaborating with local authorities and aid agencies on the ground providing aid to those in need while conducting further assessment of the situation to enhance coordination of the response efforts in Derna and other affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

On September 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel made landfall in Libya, bringing heavy storms and flash floods along its path in the northeast of the war-torn country and causing extensive damage to residential areas and infrastructure.

At least 5,500 people were dead and another 10,000 missing in the disaster, according to the official update on Wednesday.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Friday that more than 38,640 people have been displaced in the most affected areas in northeastern Libya.

The United Nations last week launched an emergency Flash Appeal at the Libyan government’s request to coordinate humanitarian relief totaling $70 million.

Meanwhile, the UN under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator announced the immediate release of $10 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Relief Fund to support people affected.