UN Yemen envoy welcomes Saudi-Iran agreement

United Nations: UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has hailed the China-brokered agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran on the restoration of diplomatic relations.

“Allow me to also take this opportunity to welcome the recent agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic ties, which was facilitated by China. This dialogue and good neighbourly relations are important for the region and for Yemen,” Grundberg told the UN Security Council in a briefing on Wednesday.

The parties must seize the opportunity presented by this regional and international momentum to take decisive steps toward a more peaceful future, he said through a video link.

“This requires patience and a long-term perspective. And this requires courage and leadership. Much has been achieved over the past year and now is the time to take the next steps.”

Grundberg said Yemenis have experienced almost a year of lower levels of violence since a truce came into effect in April 2022. In addition to the relative calm, elements of the truce continue to be implemented, benefitting livelihoods in Yemen. But the gains remain fragile, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said there is an urgent need to build on what was achieved by the truce and work toward a nationwide cease-fire and an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the Yemeni government.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)