Unable to repay debt, handloom weaver ends life in Telangana

Karimnagar: A weaver in the textile hub of Sircilla near Karimnagar in Telangana allegedly committed suicide by consuming a fatal acid as he was unable to repay his debts, police said on Saturday.

Kudikyala Nagaraju (42) consumed the acid Friday afternoon and passed away later while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case of suspicious death was registered following a complaint made by his wife, police said.

The alleged suicides of handloom weavers due to financial problems caused by absence of work and adequate income has often come to light.