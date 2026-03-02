Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Gopalganj

DM orders action against engineers.

Gopalganj: A portion of an under-construction small bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, an official said on Monday, March 2.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred on the evening of February 28. The small bridge was being constructed on the Ghoghari river in Siddhwalia block by the Rural Works Department (RWD) of the state government.

District Magistrate, Gopalganj, Pawan Kumar Sinha, who visited the spot on Monday, ordered strict departmental action, including termination of service of the concerned Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE) of the Rural Works department (RWD).

The bridge was being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.87 crore, an official said.

The DM has also ordered black-listing of the contractor who is constructing the small bridge.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed gross negligence of supervision on the part of the concerned AE and JE. It has also been found that the concerned contractor failed to follow the protocol pertaining to quality management used in the construction of the bridge. I have ordered strict departmental action, suspension and termination of both the concerned AE and JE,” the DM told PTI on Monday.

Bihar had witnessed collapse of a dozen bridges, including big and small, in different districts of the state in 2024.

