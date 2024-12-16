Under The Moon Lake, a hidden gem just 40 kms from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Looking for a quiet and fun place to spend your winter weekend? Under The Moon Lake (UTM), just 40 km from Hyderabad, is a perfect escape. Surrounded by hills, forests, and a calm lake, it’s a great spot to relax and enjoy nature.

Why Visit Under The Moon Lake

Beautiful Nature: Tall trees, a gentle breeze, and the still lake make this place peaceful and refreshing.

Away from the City: Far from traffic and noise, it’s a quiet retreat for families and friends.

No Entry Fee: Enjoy the lake for free! There’s also no charge for parking.

Things To Do

1. Kayaking

Paddle across the calm lake for just Rs. 200 per person. It’s an exciting and budget-friendly activity to do with friends or family.

2. Boating:

If you prefer something slower, boating is another great option to enjoy the water and the views.

3. Camping

Set up a tent and spend the night under the stars. The sunrise over the lake is a magical sight you won’t forget.

4. Nature

WalksTake a walk along the rocky shore or explore nearby forest trails. It’s perfect for relaxing and enjoying the fresh air.

5. Photography

Love taking pictures? The lake, especially at night with the moonlight, is perfect for capturing stunning photos.

Plan Your Visit

Where: Yadgarpally East, TelanganaTimings: Open 24/7

Pack your bags and head to Under The Moon Lake this winter. Whether you want to kayak, camp, or just enjoy the peaceful views, it’s a place full of simple joys. Spend time with your loved ones and make beautiful memories.