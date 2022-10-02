UNESCO listing for Siddipet weavers an honour: Harish Rao

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao thanked the makers of the Gollabhama Saris, which were just included in UNESCO’s list of the nation’s iconic crafts. The minister referred to it as a tribute to the weavers of Siddipet’s talent.

The Minister said in a tweet on his Twitter account on Sunday that Siddipet has emerged as the exclusive location for these distinctive sarees created solely by the weavers of the Siddipet area. Rao promised to provide Gollabhama saris as presents to guests who arrive from all over the world and from different sections of the country.

In addition to noting that the State government was marketing the Gollabhama saris through the Textiles department by putting up a dedicated booth in the Golkonda Handicrafts showroom, the Minister expressed his happiness at UNESCO’s acknowledgement of such great effort.