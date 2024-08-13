Unfulfilled promises fuelling public dissatisfaction: Jagan

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that unfulfilled promises by the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh have led to significant public dissatisfaction within just two-and-a-half months of the new government taking office.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for misleading people with false promises during the elections, such as unemployment allowances for the youth.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing a meeting of YSRCP public representatives from Madugula, Anakapalli, and Chodavaram constituencies as part of the party’s preparations for the August 30 bye-election to the Legislative Council from the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities constituency.

Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the Naidu government for the discontinuation or mismanagement of key programmes launched by the YSRCP government such as Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, zero-interest loans, Vidya Deevena (fee reimbursement), Matsyakara Bharosa, and Vahana Mitra, which were consistently delivered during the previous government.

The return of Janmabhoomi Committees and the neglect of crop insurance premiums have further compounded the challenges faced by people, the former CM said. He listed out the failures of the TDP Coalition government in the fields of education and health.

He also raised concerns about the decline in law and order, accusing CM Naidu of fostering a governance style that encourages vendettas and destabilises rural communities. He warned that these injustices were fuelling public anger, which he believes will lead to a YSRCP victory in the next elections.

Mentioning his personal experiences, including 16 months of imprisonment, Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the importance of resilience and integrity in the face of adversity.

He assured that the YSRCP, driven by values and trust, would continue to work with unwavering commitment to the people.

Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that 99 per cent of the promises made in the YSRCP’s manifesto were successfully implemented during his tenure, despite the severe financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised that his government never made excuses and treated the manifesto as a sacred scripture. He reaffirmed his belief that the good work done by the YSRCP would not go unnoticed and expressed confidence that the party will regain power in the next elections.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has intensified its preparations for the MLC bye-election. The party has fielded former minister Botsa Satyanarayana for the bypoll being held to fill the vacancy arising out of the disqualification of Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao.

Srinivasa Rao, whose real name is Vamsi Krishna Yadav, was disqualified as MLC by the Council Chairman in March under the anti-defection law after he quit YSRCP to join Jana Sena Party.

The TDP-led NDA on Tuesday decided to stay away from the bypoll. Out of total 838 electors (Corporators, Councillors, ZPTCs and MPTCs) in the combined Visakhapatnam district local authorities, more than 500 belong to YSRCP and it is confident of winning the election.