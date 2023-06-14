Unidentified bike-borne persons throw acid on woman in Andhra Pradesh

Attack happened just a short distance away from victim Yadla Pranchika's house while she was returning home from work on Tuesday night.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th June 2023 1:11 pm IST
Eluru: At least two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons threw acid on a woman in the outskirts of Eluru city in Andhra Pradesh and she has been hospitalised, police said on Wednesday.

The attack happened just a short distance away from victim Yadla Pranchika’s house while she was returning home from work on Tuesday night.

“After the attack, she managed to quickly run away to her home. Her family members admitted her in a hospital and informed the police,” Eluru Superintendent of Police D Mary Prasanthi told PTI.

According to the SP, Pranchika’s eyes were affected as the acid fell on her face, prompting the police to shift her to the government general hospital in Vijayawada quickly after taking a local doctor’s advice.

Hyderabad: ‘Acid flies’ inside campus trouble UoH students

The victim’s left eye is out of danger while her right eye requires a surgery as it was 60 per cent damaged, she said, observing that other parts of her face were not affected much. Further, police are planning to shift the victim to a super speciality hospital to offer better treatment.

Meanwhile, six police teams have been dispatched to arrest the acid attackers who are at large.

The SP noted that neither the victim nor her family members are in a position to suspect anybody, including locals or the availability of CCTV footage.

As part of the probe, police registered a case against unidentified persons under Disha Act, slapping Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (Abetment of suicide), 326A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

