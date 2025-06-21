Hyderabad: Celebrities from both entertainment and sports worlds are increasingly showing interest in the food business. From aesthetic cafes to luxurious fine-dine spots, stars are investing heavily and Hyderabad, known as a paradise for food lovers, is becoming a top choice.

While the city already boasts several star-owned eateries from the Telugu film industry, cricketers too are now marking their territory in Hyderabad’s food map. Here’s a look at three lavish restaurants owned by Indian cricketers in the city.

Celebrity owned restaurants in Hyderabad 2025

1. Mohammed Siraj’s Joharfa

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is all set to launch his own luxurious restaurant, Joharfa, in Hyderabad. Located at the ever-busy Banjara Hills Road No. 3, looks like the place will give you a royal culinary experience with a blend of Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese cuisines, all served with his signature Miya Bhai touch. Even before its official launch, Joharfa has already created buzz among cricket fans and foodies alike.

2. Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli opened his famous chain One8 Commune in Hyderabad in May 2024, and it instantly became one of the city’s trendiest spots. Situated at RMZ The Loft in Knowledge City, near Hard Rock Cafe in HITEC City, the restaurant is known for its premium vibe and unique dishes. It even went viral in January this year for selling sweet corn priced at Rs 525, which quickly became a meme fest across social media!

3. Ambati Rayudu’s Barracks & Anteroom

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu also joined the food scene by launching Barracks & Anteroom in Sainikpuri in December 2024. Spread across three stories, this luxurious space is more than just a restaurant, it’s a full-on social experience. The place has been a hit for its military-inspired interiors and upscale ambience.

Now, with Siraj’s Joharfa gearing up for launch, fans are hopeful that more cricketers and sports personalities will follow suit and open more such stunning places in Hyderabad. For the city’s cricket lovers and foodies, this mix of sports and dining couldn’t get any better!