Uniform Civil Code for all welcome but will it adversely impact Hindus? asks Uddhav

Thackeray also took potshots at the BJP at the state-level plenary of Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearers held here, the first since the split in Shiv Sena last year.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Uniform Civil Code for all citizens is welcome but wondered if its implementation would affect Hindus adversely.

Thackeray also took potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the state-level plenary of Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearers held here, the first since the split in Shiv Sena last year.

“We welcome the Uniform Civil Code for all but would it adversely affect Hindus? If they (BJP) could not implement the ban on cow slaughter in the entire country, how can the UCC be implemented?” he asked.

The Law Commission recently said it has decided to look at the need for a UCC afresh and seek the views of stakeholders, which include the members of the public and religious organisations.

