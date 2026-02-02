Union Budget announcements like high-speed rail link kickstarts debate in TN

Chennai: While the ruling DMK has claimed often to be sitting pretty ahead of the Assembly polls due by April, the Union Budget presented on February 1, which has initiatives like high speed rail to links for Chennai, has served as more fodder to the state’s governing party to target the BJP-led Centre.

However, the BJP has sought to turn the tables saying this year’s budget provides massive economic assistance to Tamil Nadu in various sectors, including production, self-reliance, rare earth minerals, infrastructure, tourism, electronics, automobile industry, healthcare, transport, defence, ports, textiles.

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy accused the DMK of spreading false narratives that the saffron party-led central government has ignored Tamil Nadu. The Centre has delivered an excellent budget that expands infrastructure, accelerates industrial progress, creates jobs, and increases individual income.

It strengthens Tamil Nadu’s industries and paves the way for long-term growth and employment generation.

Furthermore, as per the Finance Commission’s recommendations, out of Rs 1.4 lakh crore (41 per cent) allocated to states based on devolution for infrastructure, services, and resilience, the central government will provide Tamil Nadu’s share.

Leading the attack on DMK’s side, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the BJP has again ignored Tamil Nadu again as defeat in the upcoming state election is certain for the national party. “While we asked for annual Budget, the speech read out (by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha) appeared to be a 5-year Plan,” said Stalin, also the chief of the ruling DMK said in a mocking tone in a social media post. The CM termed the Budget a huge disappointment.

DMK Spokesperson Constantine Ravindran told PTI the Budget meant nothing to the state and it does not have an aim, goal and it is directionless.

In social media, DMK supporters pointed to initiatives of the state government such as the inauguration of the Keeladi museum in 2023 and the Porunai museum recently that showcases ancient artefacts establishing the antiquity of the Tamils, and said the Centre has now picked Adichanallur in a feeble attempt to engage in competitive politics.

The AIIMS project for Tamil Nadu was announced in Budget 2015-16. Is it operational yet? Has the construction of buildings completed in Madurai? were among other questions posed in social media in respect of the Budget casting doubts on the feasibility of proposals like High speed rail.

Political analyst Sumanth Raman said the Budget was one of continuity and it has nothing significant for Tamil Nadu that would attract the people’s attention. Last year, the Union Budget paid pretty big attention to Bihar in a comparative sense as that state faced Assembly polls. However, there is nothing even remotely similar for the southern state.

Ravindran said: “Even the high speed rail link is not for operations within Tamil Nadu; one proposed connection is towards Bengaluru and another link terminates in Chennai; hence, Nirmala Sitharaman has again given zero as a gift to Tamil Nadu.”

Narayanan Thirupathy said a special corridor will be established in Tamil Nadu for mining, research, and processing of rare earth minerals.

An allocation of Rs 40,000 crore has been allotted in this budget for electronics components manufacturing projects. Tamil Nadu already leads India in electronics components production, and it stands to benefit the most from production-linked incentive schemes—this will bring huge gains to Tamil Nadu.

The announcement of establishing a bird watching trail centre in Pulicat, Thiruvallur district is an excellent scheme to attract tourists, the BJP leader said in a statement. The announcement of establishing five zonal medical tourism centres will further strengthen Chennai’s healthcare infrastructure, known as India’s healthcare capital.

“Tamil Nadu should firmly secure this,” Narayanan urged. The archaeological site of Adichanallur, which proclaims Tamil civilization, will be developed.

“The announcement that some selected Tier-2 cities, Tier-3 cities, and temple towns will be identified as urban economic centers, with Rs 5,000 crore allocated for development to each such centre creates a major opportunity for the development of Tamil Nadu cities like Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli.”

The scheme to promote cargo movement in coastal states will breathe new life into Chennai and Thoothukudi ports, he said.

Among the seven high-speed rail corridor projects to be implemented, the inclusion of Chennai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Hyderabad is special.

The announcement in Sunday’s budget of allocating Rs 10,000 crore to create strong Biopharma Shakti centres over the next five years that will position India as a global biopharma production hub, will further strengthen Tamil Nadu, which is already achieving milestones in biopharma production.

Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for SME Growth Fund to encourage small and micro entrepreneurs. This will bring great benefits to Tamil Nadu’s young generation, which has the highest number of factories in India, the BJP leader added.

In the dedicated chemical parks scheme, there is an opportunity for Tamil Nadu to establish a chemical industry in Chennai or Cuddalore. In addition to existing various agriculture and farmer welfare schemes, the current budget gives importance to the ‘Coconut Promotion Scheme’. This will bring great encouragement to Tamil Nadu’s coconut farmers, who produce the most coconuts in India.