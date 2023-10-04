Union cabinet clears proposal for Rs 900 cr Tribal University in Telangana

PM Modi had, during his tour to poll-bound Telangana on October 1, announced the setting up of the university in Mulugu.

PM Narendra Modi in Palumuru.

New Delhi: The union cabinet is learnt to have cleared the proposal of setting up a Rs 900 crore Sammakka-Sarakka central tribal university in Mulug, Telangana.

According to sources, the union cabinet, which met earlier on Wednesday, is said to have cleared the proposal for setting up the tribal university in Telangana.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had, during his tour to poll-bound Telangana on October 1, announced the setting up of the university in Mulugu.

“The union government will set up a central tribal university in Mulugu, which will be named after tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka. An allocation of Rs 900 crores has been made for this initiative. I express my gratitude to the people of Telangana for their love,” he had said during a function there.

With Telangana scheduled to go for Assembly elections in December this year, the BJP, which doesn’t have much political presence in the state, is aggressively trying to establish a toe-hold there.

Modi has already visited Telangana twice in the past one week, which shows how bullish the BJP is about making its presence felt in a state, where the contest is mainly bipolar between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the opposition Congress.

