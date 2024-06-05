Union cabinet meets at PM Modi’s residence

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2024 1:08 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Congress is trying to make Hindus the second-class citizens of this country by giving reservations to Muslims.
PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union cabinet here on Tuesday to take stock of the Lok Sabha election results and likely government formation following the BJP-led NDA winning a majority of seats in the house.

The meeting at the prime minister’s residence, a day after the results were declared, began at 11.30 am and will be followed by a meeting of the council of ministers, sources said.

This is the last meeting of Modi 2.0’s cabinet and council of ministers. The cabinet may also recommend the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
As BJP fails to get own majority, Congress says it’s moral defeat for Modi

The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

The BJP on its own got 240 seats and the NDA a clear majority in the 543-member house, while the principal opposition party Congress bagged 99 seats.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2024 1:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button