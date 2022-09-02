Union govt denied Telangana its share: Congress leader Shabbir

Hyderabad: Congress leader and former minister, Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government denined Telangana its share in the Central scheme.

Shabbir demanded Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to set a deadline for release of funds to the state. He further sought an explanation from the finance minister as to what she had done for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress leader further asked as to why the promises mde during Andhra reoganistation are not fuflfilled. He further attacked the Centre for levying GST on milk products, and said it is burdening the common people.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, Shabbir said, “As the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has completely failed in handling the country’s economy. Prices of fuel and essential commodities are on the rise with the Centre doing absolutely nothing to control them. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behaving in a dictatorial manner, Nirmala Sitharaman has no power to challenge the PM’s style of functioning.”

Also Read Congress president should be from Gandhi family: Hanumantha Rao

“PM Modi has demolished the entire consultative mechanism which could have helped the country overcome the economic crisis. In this scenario, the visits of Union Ministers to various districts to check the implementation of Central schemes is ridiculous.” he added.

He further asked Sitharaman to clarrify her stance on the freebie culture.

“As against the fake claims of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana is not the richest State in the country. As per the NITI Aayog statistics, over 13.74% of people in Telangana are poor. More than 36 lakh people are getting Aasara pension and get less than Rs. 65 a day. More than 40 lakh youth are jobless, including nearly 25 lakh qualified graduates registered with the Telangana State Public Service Commission,” he said.

“Neither the BJP Govt at the Centre nor TRS Govt in Telangana did anything to provide jobs or increase their incomes. By visiting Kamareddy, Nirmala Sitharaman wants to create a false impression that the Centre was implementing welfare schemes for the poor. But in reality, BJP Govt wants to take away whatever is being free to the poor and downtrodden people of Telangana,” he added.

Shabbir further criticised the saffron party, saying it expects to win elections without doing anything for the people. He alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the BJP were indulging in a blamegame instead of answering the people.