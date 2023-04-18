Union home minister Amit Shah likely to visit Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Hyderabad on Sunday, April 23. He is scheduled to address a public meeting in Chevella.

Shah will first meet with party leaders and representatives from the Chevella Lok Sabha Constituency before the public meeting. State party leaders have already started mobilizing people for the meeting.

During the public meeting, there are expected to be a number of new joinings in the presence of Shah. It is also likely that he will sound the bugle for the upcoming assembly elections from the dais.

The BJP is focusing on Telangana after Karnataka State, as it wants to emerge as a strong political party in the state.

Telangana Assembly polls

The Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held at the end of this year for all 199 constituency seats.

In the previous Assembly polls held on December 7, 2018, the main parties were the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Indian National Congress (INC), and BJP. TRS, which is now BRS, formed the government by winning 88 seats out of 119, improving its seat share by 25.

Meanwhile, the seat share of INC decreased from 21 to 19, whereas AIMIM managed to win seven seats.

BJP, which tried hard to form a government in the elections, managed to win only one seat, and its seat share dipped from five to one.

BJP leaving no stone unturned to win in Assembly polls

After an impressive performance in the GHMC elections, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win a majority of seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls to form a government in the state.

However, due to the welfare schemes and developmental works carried out by the BRS government, it is unlikely that BJP will be able to form a government in the state.

Earlier surveys also predicted that BRS will form a government for the third time in Telangana state. However, it also predicted that the seat share of the ruling party may decline.

Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana will undoubtedly give a boost to the BJP, but it is unlikely to turn the tables in favor of the saffron party.