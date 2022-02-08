Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad today

Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 8th February 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad today to participate in various programmes at Muchintal in Shamshabad.

He will arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 4.40 p.m. and go to Munchintal to see the 216-foot-tall ‘Statue of Equality’ and subsequently have a darshan of the 108 Divya Desams put up in the ashram.

Amit Shah will leave for the national capital of New Delhi at 8 p.m. after participating in all programmes.

On February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the massive monument of Saint Ramanuja Chary to the people.

Meanwhile, the Sahasrabdi celebrations in Munchintal are going off with a bang. On February 13, India’s President Ramnath Kovind will also pay a visit to Munchintal.

