Union min Kishan Reddy reviews COVID-19 protocols at Gandhi Hospital

During the inspection, the minister suggested improvements in key areas to strengthen the hospital’s response capacity.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th June 2025 4:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Union minister Kishan Reddy visited Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Monday, June 16, to assess the facility’s preparedness and review healthcare services.

During the inspection, the minister evaluated existing infrastructure, reviewed COVID-19 protocols, and suggested improvements in key areas to strengthen the hospital’s response capacity.

The minister commended the commitment and hard work of doctors and medical staff, particularly in managing the current health crisis. Special mention was made of the two oxygen plants established under the PM-CARES fund during the previous wave of the pandemic, which are now fully functional and playing a crucial role in patient care.

Kishan Reddy calls for facility upgrades

In addition to COVID-related infrastructure, the minister assessed the implementation of central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and discussed the need to fill existing vacancies to streamline healthcare delivery. Noting the role of modern healthcare systems, the minister called for better diagnostic services and advanced medical equipment to ensure timely and accurate treatment for patients.

