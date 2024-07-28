Union min slams Telangana CM Revanth for boycotting NITI Aayog meet

Hyderabad: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for boycotting the NITI Aayog governing council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, July 27.

Joshi stated that the chief minister should have participated in the meeting to address any issues the state may have with the central government.

During a press conference, Joshi emphasized that the recently presented Union Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year prioritized welfare initiatives for the poor, agriculture, manufacturing, youth employment, and infrastructure development.

He dismissed the remarks of the Congress and the BRS that the state received no benefits from the Union Budget, asserting that the central government is committed to supporting all states, including Telangana, and urged Reddy to engage “constructively” in future meetings.

“The Centre has allocated Rs 5,336 crore to Telangana in this year’s railway budget to enhance infrastructure, alongside Rs 48,000 crore for road projects. In contrast, the previous Congress government provided only Rs 5,000-6,000 crore in grants to the united Andhra Pradesh. Currently, both Telugu states have received a total of Rs 26,000 crore in grants,” he added.