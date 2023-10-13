Union minister Kiren Rijiju appointed BJP election in-charge for Mizoram

Voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Published: 13th October 2023 6:56 pm IST
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday appointed Union minister Kiren Rijiju as the party’s election in-charge for Mizoram where assembly polls will be held on November 7.

BJP national secretary Anil Antony and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton will serve as the party’s co-in-charges for the elections in Mizoram, the party said in a statement.

In the last assembly polls held in November 2018, the Mizo National Front (MNF) had secured 26 seats, while the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) had bagged eight seats. The Congress had won five seats and the BJP one.

The BJP also appointed Jatinder Pal Malhotra as the party’s Chattigarh unit president, according to another statement issued by party national general secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh.

All these appointments have been cleared by BJP chief J P Nadda, the party said.

