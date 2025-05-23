Union minister Kishan Reddy slams Congress over National Herald case

Hyderabad: Attacking the Congress over the National Herald case, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday questioned why crores of rupees collected from various people were diverted to private activities.

“National Herald is an organisation built by freedom fighters with great effort,” said Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP president in Telangana.

“I would like to ask Congress: why were crores of rupees collected from different people in the name of National Herald and diverted to private activities?” he told PTI Videos here.

He was responding to the Enforcement Directorate naming Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, among others, in its chargesheet for allegedly seeking donations for Young Indian (YI).

Congress leaders alleged a “political vendetta” by the BJP.

“Either Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi, they are diverting the organisation’s money as if it were a private organisation,” he added.

Kishan Reddy asserted that the ED is an independent investigation agency and that courts would decide whether someone is guilty or not.

Regarding the judicial commission probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project and summoning BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kishan Reddy said CM Revanth Reddy had demanded a CBI probe into the project when he was the Pradesh Congress Committee president before the assembly elections.

However, he alleged that the Revanth Reddy government is “passing time” under the guise of the commission’s inquiry, despite having been in power for more than one and a half years.

The Congress had levelled allegations against BRS leaders when it was in opposition, but the state government is not taking action against anyone, as the “Congress high command has directed against taking action because BRS might ally with Congress in the future,” he claimed.

There was no immediate reaction from Congress leaders to Kishan Reddy’s allegations.

On a letter purportedly written by BRS MLC K Kavitha to her father KCR, Kishan Reddy called it a “daddy-daughter letter issue.”

Such issues are common in family-based parties, and BRS is like a “private limited company,” he claimed.

BJP had earlier stated that KCR is not accessible to the people, and the same is being said by the “daughter about her daddy,” he added.

According to the ED chargesheet filed in the National Herald case, some Congress leaders were among individuals who donated funds to Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) on instructions from senior party functionaries, as not doing so would have been “damaging” for their political careers and businesses.

The chargesheet was filed on April 9 before a local court, which is yet to take cognisance.

Those named in the chargesheet for seeking donations for YI include Telangana CM and former Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy, late Ahmed Patel, and Pawan Bansal.

However, none of these leaders have been named as accused in the chargesheet.