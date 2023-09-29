Union minister Smriti Irani hails ISRO’s achievements

New Delhi: Quoting scientist Nigar Shaji, Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday said the ISRO is an organisation that does not have a glass ceiling, where capability demands and decides opportunity, and asserted that a new India is all about that.

Shaji is an aerospace engineer who works at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISO), the country’s national space agency. She is the project director of Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission.

Speaking at Times Now’s Amazing Indian awards ceremony, where Shaji was honoured, Irani said this stage represents not only a civilisational empathy towards fellow living beings, but also grit, determination and grace.

“Nigarji spoke emphatically that she is part of an organisation that does not have a glass ceiling, where capability demands and decides opportunity, and that is all that the new India is about,” she said.

The Union minister for women and child development and minority affairs spoke about an India that is changing.

“Irrespective of those who say that we are divided by words, ideologies, politics, we are one when it comes to our nation’s state, we are one when it comes to the commitment of our global good, we are one when it comes to helping a fellow individual or living being, which is what makes us amazing Indians,” she said.

Irani spoke about the ISRO’s contributions and what the organisation now stands for.

Applauding the success of the ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions, she said, “From the dark side of the moon, new light was shown to the world — what we are capable of.”