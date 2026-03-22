Union Ministers hail Modi’s record as longest-serving head of government

New Delhi: Top Union ministers on Sunday, March 22, complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting a record of 8,931 days in public life, first as the Gujarat chief minister and now as the prime minister, saying this reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, in giving rights to the poor and enhancing the nation’s pride on global platforms.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India. Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi ji,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Union ministers, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and BJP chief Nitin Nabin hailed the prime minister, saying the “Modi era” has transformed India unrecognisably in setting new landmarks in development.

Defence Minister Singh praised Modi, in a post on X, saying his life has been a continuous journey of service — from his unwavering commitment as the Gujarat CM and his dedicated leadership as the PM.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India.



Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life… pic.twitter.com/llGPwziZZC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 22, 2026

“Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen.

“Heartiest congratulations to Modi Ji on this remarkable achievement,” he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi’s decades of ‘seva’ (service) have shaped an era of his own.

“Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation’s pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably,” he said in a post on X.

Shah said fostering “this new India” required a lifetime’s effort and PM Modi gave it. He said serving the nation and its people without taking a holiday for more than 24 years is the manifestation of his sheer commitment.

“This explains the unprecedented affection he received from people, three times as Gujarat CM and three times as India’s PM. People’s trust, affection and support for him have only grown with every passing day,” he said with a hashtag #PradhanSevakModi.

Modi Ji’s decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably.



Fostering this new India required a… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 22, 2026

The home minister also said the milestone is rooted in service, hard work and unwavering commitment.

“PM Modi ji’s 8,931 days in public life, first as Gujarat CM and now as prime minister reflect a deep dedication to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen.

“A rare legacy built on unprecedented trust and unparalleled Seva,” he said.

Health Minister JP Nadda said Modi’s years in government reflect his deep commitment to the country and a constant focus on serving the people.

“Under his leadership, India is moving towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, driven by people-centric policies that have empowered the poor, youth, women, and farmers,” he said.

Today, Nadda said, India stands more confident and influential on the global stage.

“PM Modi ji’s work has always been about putting the nation first and bringing real change on the ground. A leadership shaped by trust, dedication, and a clear sense of purpose,” he said.

BJP president Nitin Nabin said during Modi’s tenure as prime minister, the country has made rapid progress in infrastructure expansion, the digital revolution, effective public welfare schemes, and the direction of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

“The historic public mandates received in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024 are a testament to the unwavering trust of the countrymen in him,” the BJP chief said in a message in Hindi.

एक सतत यात्रा, लोक कल्याण के 8931 दिन!



भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी का 8931 दिनों का सार्वजनिक जीवन केवल एक राजनीतिक यात्रा नहीं, बल्कि निरंतर तप, त्याग और राष्ट्रसेवा का सशक्त उदाहरण है, जहाँ प्रत्येक दिन राष्ट्र के नाम समर्पित रहा है।



गुजरात के… pic.twitter.com/VPUSJOIlXq — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) March 22, 2026

Railways, Information and Broadcasting Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a message in Hindi on X with a picture of the PM on Chenab railway bridge holding the tricolour: “Every moment of time… Is solely and exclusively for the fellow citizen #PradhanSevakModi”.

The bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir is the world’s highest rail bridge.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said with 8,931 days in public life, PM Modi’s journey of “jan seva” reflects an unwavering commitment to inclusive development.

“Rooted in hard work and firm resolve towards nation-building, his years in public service continue to strengthen India’s growth story,” Goyal said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described the Prime Minister’s distinction as a “truly remarkable milestone” and said his 8,931 days of service stand as a testament to “tireless dedication, integrity and nation-first governance.”

“An inspiring journey of trust and Seva,” he said.

Modi has the distinction of being the longest-serving Gujarat CM, with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

He was first sworn in as India’s prime minister on May 26, 2014, after winning the Lok Sabha elections held that year.

Since then, he has won two more Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and 2024 and continues to serve as the PM of the country.