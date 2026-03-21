United News of India office sealed, PCI slams manhandling of journalists

New Delhi: The Press Club of India (PCI) on Saturday expressed deep shock and condemnation regarding the alleged “manhandling” of journalists during the sealing of the United News of India (UNI) premises by authorities following a high court order.

In a statement, the PCI said that several journalists at the news agency claimed they were physically removed by the Delhi Police and CRPF personnel from their workplace “by use of force”, and were not even allowed to collect their personal belongings.

“The PCI expresses deep shock at the manhandling of journalists while at work at the United News of India premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, by police last evening following a court order regarding a land dispute,” the PCI said.

The PCI also condemned in the “strongest possible” terms the “highhandedness unleashed on the journalists, including women workers.”

The PCI emphasised that the right to work is a constitutional right and stands in solidarity with the affected journalists. They maintained that the authorities should have exercised restraint, especially since the journalists had informed them that the management had not yet communicated the need to vacate the premises after the court order.

“PCI urges the authorities to take prompt action against whoever was responsible for such misconduct, as it would help instil confidence within the journalist fraternity that the right to work of the press is an important part of a democracy,” the statement said.

The UNI premises were sealed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Land and Development Office (L&DO) on Friday, March 20, following a high court order — a move the media organisation termed as an “unprecedented atrocity” and “attack on freedom of media”.