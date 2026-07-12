United States Republican Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71

Graham, a senator from South Carolina, died on Saturday, July 11, (local time), his office said in a post on X.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Senator Lindsey Graham in a suit smiling outdoors in front of columns.
US Senator Lindsey Graham

Washington: US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died after a “brief and sudden” illness, according to his office. He was 71.

Graham, a senator from South Carolina, died on Saturday, July 11, (local time), his office said in a post on X.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” said the statement.

Subhan Bakery

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” it said.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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