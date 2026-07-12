United States Republican Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71

Washington: US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died after a “brief and sudden” illness, according to his office. He was 71.

Graham, a senator from South Carolina, died on Saturday, July 11, (local time), his office said in a post on X.

Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” said the statement.

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“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” it said.