University of Hyderabad hosts three-day ISLE conference

Hyderabad: The three-day 64th Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE) conference commenced at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Friday, March 29.

The conference will bring together academicians and intellectuals who engage in the discussing and studying labour and industrial relations.

The principal adviser at the Department of Economic and Policy Research in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Dr. Deba Prasad Rath highlighted the need for a sturdy fiscal policy for India’s economic growth. He was speaking on ‘Post Covid Fiscal Policy – The Indian Experience’.

The deputy director of ILO Decent Work Team for South Asia and the country office for India, Satoshi Sasaki, spoke on the high potential the informal sector of the country carries. He also spoke on India’s booming youth workforce and how it has opened startup opportunities. He also spoke on India’s potential growth and sustainability.

UoH vice chancellor Prof B J Rao spoke on the complexity of an economy compared with the physical systems in science disciplines.