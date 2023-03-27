University of Hyderabad invites applications for PG courses via CUET

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad is inviting online applications for admissions to various integrated courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The admissions to the courses will be through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET- 2023) being introduced for admission into all Undergraduate Programs in all Central Universities for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE) through the National Testing Agency.

The CUET-UG and CUET-PG will be conducted by the NTA across 500+ examination centres throughout the country and abroad.

Students are directed to evaluate their eligibility criteria and submit their applications online on the website.

Students can apply for Integrated-PG Programs of CUET-UG on the website till March 30.

For those applying for PG programs of UoH via CUET-PG on the website, the final date for application is April 19.

After attempting the CUET-2023 exam, candidates must apply separately to UoH through an online application which will be made available on the website.

Shortlisting of candidates will be done on basis of their CUET-2023 scores.

Further, the admission to MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test.

While admission to 11 M.Tech courses will be through Centralized Counseling of M.Tech (CCMT) of GATE, admission to a five-year Integrated M.Tech(Computer Science) will be through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) of JEE.

The admission to MBA is through CAT and MSc Biotechnology is through GAT-B, conducted by the RCB, Faridabad.

Candidates may refer to the website for further details.