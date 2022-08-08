University of Hyderabad ranks first on Nature Index 2022

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) ranked first among Indian Universities and 16th among all institutions in the academic sector in the Nature Index Rank of 2022.

The Nature Index is an indicator of high-quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences (Includes Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, and Physical Sciences).

While expressing his delight at UoH’s continued presence at the top position among the Indian universities, Vice Chancellor BJ Rao said that the emphasis now has to be on acquiring such a rank globally.

Also Read Hyderabad: Sanjay Agarwal takes charge as ADG of ICRISAT

“The autonomy and funding bestowed on UoH as an IoE makes it absolutely necessary that we fulfill the mandate given to us by the Government of India. I must congratulate the UoH fraternity for this performance and I am sure with a lot of hard work we will be at the Top globally,” said Rao.

The rankings are based on the Nature Index data from ‘1 April 2021-31 March 2022’. UoH received a count of 72 and a share of 19.46 under the Academic sector which includes the subjects of Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth & Environment Sciences and Physical Sciences.

A count of one is assigned to an institution if one or more authors are from that institution. The “share” is a fractional count that takes into account the percentage of authors from that institution and the number of affiliated institutions per article. The maximum combined share for any article is one.