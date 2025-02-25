Fatty liver risk in IT employees, finds University of Hyderabad study

Hyderabad: A recent study by scientists at the University of Hyderabad shows that IT employees in the country are increasingly at risk of suffering from Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD).

Fatty liver is a health crisis which occurs when more than 5 percent of fat builds up in the liver due to various behavioural and metabolic risk factors. If remains unchecked, the condition can progress to severe forms of liver diseases like cirrhosis and cancer requiring liver transplantation.

In a study conducted by university professors Dr Mahadev Kalyankar, CT Anitha, along with their research scholars Bharam Bhargava and Nanditha Pramod, in collaboration with senior hepatologist, Dr PN Rao and his team from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) hospital revealed that 84 percent of Indian IT employees, who were subjected to the study suffered from a fatty liver disease called Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD).

India’s major economic driver, the Information Technology industry employs around 5.4 million people, who are made to go through various unhealthy work requirements including prolonged sitting, extended working hours, and rotational shifts, that cause severe metabolic changes in their bodies, the study suggests.

A sedentary lifestyle (involving a lot of sitting down and not being active), work-related stress, inadequate sleep, shift work, and unhealthy diet such as intake of high-calorie diet, and sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to putting the Indian IT workforce at risk of a serious health crisis, the study highlighted.

The University of Hyderabad study also found that approximately 71 percent of IT employees studied were obese and about 34 percent had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of diseased conditions that increase the risk of fatty liver, obesity, diabetes and increased blood pressure.

The study points to the health risks associated with IT sector employees and stresses the importance of devising strategies that translate to better health among Indian IT employees.

University of Hyderabad researches stress work-life balance

Regular and periodic health check-ups and screening for fatty liver along with proper work-life balance and stress management programs may reduce the incidence of fatty liver, the study suggests.

The research work has been accepted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal – Scientific Reports by Nature Portfolio, which is considered the world’s largest scientific journal by volume.