University of Hyderabad tops nature index rankings

The UoH was named the top university in the ranking in the previous year as well.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has once again been recognized as a leading institution in research, according to the latest nature index rankings.

For 2024, UoH has been named the top university and is ranked 16th among all educational institutions globally for its high-quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences. This category includes Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Health Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

In the Indian context, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore leads the rankings, followed by IIT Bombay and the Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI) in Mumbai. UoH is followed by Jadavpur University in Kolkata and the University of Delhi.

This marks the second consecutive year that UoH has achieved this top position. In response to this recognition, Prof B J Rao, Vice Chancellor of UoH, emphasized the university’s dedication to academic excellence and innovative research.

He stated, “Our continued presence at the top is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic rigour, innovative research, and student-centricity. We will continue to strive for excellence, pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks, to ensure that we remain at the forefront of India’s higher education research landscape.”

