UNSC adopts resolution on mental health support for peace personnel

Resolution 2668, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member Council, recognises the need to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and psychosocial support to the personnel, reports Xinhua news agency.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 22nd December 2022 1:02 pm IST
UNSC adopts resolution on mental health support for peace personnel
United Nations Security Council (File Photo)

United Nations: The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution on mental health support for the world body’s peace operations personnel.

Resolution 2668, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member Council, recognises the need to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and psychosocial support to the personnel, reports Xinhua news agency.

It encourages troop- and police-contributing countries, as well as member states and the UN Secretariat, as appropriate, to provide mental health services to support personnel during pre-deployment training in order to sensitize personnel on effective recognition of signs and symptoms of mental distress.

Also Read
British-Indian ‘sexual predator’ doctor loses sentence appeal bid

It encourages the UN Secretariat and troop- and police-contributing countries, as well as member states, as appropriate, to continue fostering a culture of well-being and care, during deployment.

It also encourages troop- and police-contributing countries, as well as member states and the UN Secretariat, as appropriate, to continue to provide adequate mental health and psychosocial support services to peace operations personnel at the post-deployment stage.

The resolution expresses particular concern for the comprehensive well-being of UN peace operations personnel who face a wide range of challenges and operate in complex environments.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button