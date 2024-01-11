UNSC adopts resolution on Red Sea attacks by Houthis

United Nations: The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution to condemn the attacks by the Houthi militia on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Resolution 2722 condemns “in the strongest terms” the Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels since November 19, 2023, when they attacked and seized the Galaxy Leader and its crew, Xinhua news agency reported.

It demands the Houthi militia immediately cease all such attacks, which impede global commerce and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security, and further demands the Houthis immediately release the Galaxy Leader and its crew.

The resolution affirms that the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms by merchant and commercial vessels, in accordance with international law, must be respected, and takes note of the right of UN member states to defend their vessels from attacks in accordance with international law.

The resolution emphasises the need to address the root causes, including the conflicts contributing to regional tensions and the disruption of maritime security in order to ensure a prompt, efficient and effective response.

It calls for caution and restraint to avoid further escalation of the situation in the Red Sea and the broader region, and encourages enhanced diplomatic efforts by all parties to that end, including continued support for dialogue and Yemen’s peace process under the UN auspices.

Three Russian amendments to the draft, including the mentioning of the conflict in Gaza as a contributor to regional tensions, failed to be adopted by the Security Council.

Resolution 2722 was adopted with 11 votes in favour, none against, and four abstentions (by Algeria, China, Mozambique and Russia).