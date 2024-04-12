UNSC fails to reach consensus on Palestine’s UN membership bid

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has encountered a significant hurdle in reaching a consensus on Palestine’s bid for full UN membership. Despite a clear majority in favour of advancing Palestine’s membership, the Security Council has failed to achieve unanimity on the matter.

The current president of the Council, Maltese Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, brought attention to this development by stating that, despite the majority of members’ support for moving forward with membership, there was no consensus during a closed-door discussion.

The vote on the issue, which is set for April 18, will be a pivotal point in the continuing discussion about Palestinian statehood and the larger Middle East peace process. The Palestinians are unwavering in their quest for international recognition and statehood in spite of the obstacle to establishing a consensus.

The issue has sparked debates and diplomatic manoeuvres, underscoring the complexities and deep-rooted divisions surrounding the Middle East conflict.

The world community is keenly watching the developments surrounding Palestine’s application for full UN membership, and the Security Council’s impasse on this matter is expected to spark additional conversations and diplomatic efforts in the days ahead.