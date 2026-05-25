Unseasonal rains wreak havoc in parts of Telangana dashing farmers’ hopes

Hyderabad: The sudden rains on Monday evening, May 25, may have brought some respite from the scorching summer heat, but for many farmers waiting in the paddy procurement centers, it was a nightmare.

Heavy rain coupled with strong winds lashed Almaspur village of Yellareddy mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district. Water entered the thrashing areas where the paddy was kept to be measured and lifted for procurement.

In Medak and Kamareddy, heavy rains with strong winds left paddy fully soaked. Farmers blamed official negligence and the delay in procurement for their misfortune.