UoH, Biofactor sign MoU to develop nanotechnology for farming

Hyderabad: Biofactor, a leading agricultural biotechnology company, signed an MoU with the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology, University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday, March 10, to develop nanotechnology-driven solutions for sustainable farming.

“With this collaboration, we aim to enhance crop productivity, precision nutrient delivery, and eco-friendly nanopesticides, ensuring better resource efficiency and reduced chemical dependency. The partnership will focus on biofortification and innovative nano-enabled inputs to benefit farmers with cost-effective, high-yield solutions,” said Dr Dibakar Das, a faculty member in the University of Hyderabad.

The collaboration will focus on a comprehensive research on the synthesis of novel nanoparticles with versatile applications across diverse sectors, research focused on toxicity assays of nanoparticles. ensuring safety and environmental compatibility, providing specialized training for scientists and technical staff in the synthesis, toxicity evaluation, and application of nanotechnology, while undertaking academia-industry collaborative research projects, fostering innovation and translational outcomes in nanotechnology.

Similarly, it will also provide internship opportunities in projects related to the application of nanotechnology in agriculture, poultry, fishery, etc.

The University of Hyderabad will provide training programmes to scientists and technical staff working for Biofactor in various areas of expertise available in nanotechnology.

“Leveraging nanotechnology, we aim to empower farmers and enhance global food security,” said Biofactor chief executive officer, LN Reddy.