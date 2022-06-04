UoH, exRNA Therapeutics to research treatments for viral infections

Hyderabad: exRNA Therapeutics Limited, a start-up company incubating at ASPIRE BioNEST, has signed agreements with faculty members of the School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), for joint collaborative research.

exRNA Therapeutics is working on the development of novel therapeutic agents to treat communicable and non-communicable diseases. UoH Professors Sharmishta Banerjee and Nooruddin Khan will be participating in this scientific investigation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of UoH, and the Chairman to the Board of Directors of ASPIRE, a section 8 company that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship on the campus, said, “The UoH and ASPIRE have become the role model and is being replicated in many educational institutions. Having a supportive and nurturing innovation ecosystem in an academic institution is highly advantageous, not only for the institute but also for students and faculty.”

Prof. Rajagopal, director and coordinator of ASPIRE and ASPIRE BioNEST and professor at the School of Life sciences said, “The Academia-Industry collaborations are favoured in the UoH campus as both, academic excellence and a well-recognized start-up ecosystem coexist. Incubating start-ups also get access to the widest range of latest facilities available at University.”

Vinay Tiwary, the CMD of exRNA Therapeutics expressed his happiness and said, “Being incubated at ASPIRE BioNEST is always advantageous for Life Sciences start-ups, not only as a great facility but also as a great facilitator; involving renowned UoH faculty, connecting with industry leaders & mentors, conducting awareness and training programs, providing access to the widest range of facilities etc.”

“This is the place where initial stage start-ups can quickly develop their ideas into technologies,” he added.