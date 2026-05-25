UoH signs MoU with INFORM to strengthen action-oriented climate research

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INFORM (Interdisciplinary Forum for Climate Resilience and Sustainability) to advance interdisciplinary, action-oriented research and innovation for sustainable development and climate resilience.

INFORM, a Section 8 non-profit organisation, was recently established in an effort to translate the University’s research, interdisciplinary expertise, and knowledge into actual results via collaborative work with governments, funding agencies, civil society groups, and international organisations, the University said in a release.

The MOU signing marks a significant milestone as the University of Hyderabad seeks to strengthen its societal engagement and transnational impact.

INFORM is aimed at working as a platform to implement, facilitate, and convert ideas into scalable solutions, policy interventions, pilot projects, and impact-driven programs, while the University generates knowledge through teaching and research.

Also Read University of Hyderabad ranks among Times Higher Education’s top 300 in Asia

The company, acting as an interdisciplinary forum, will focus on climate resilience and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Special emphasis will be given to a modern, more scientific approach, where, instead of making policies based on tradition and guesswork, choices rely entirely on hard facts, statistics, and proven research.

It will bring together expertise from multiple fields of study, including environmental sciences, engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), exploration and management of natural resources, data analytics, public policy, economics, social sciences, and governance, to address complex societal issues in a unified manner.

Internships, field work and more for students

As a Section 8 company, INFORM seeks to provide several strategic advantages to UoH and many of its stakeholders. For researchers and faculty members, it creates a flexible platform to undertake multidisciplinary, consultancy, translational, and mission-mode projects with faster mechanisms and better engagement with external groups. It enables the University ecosystem to respond effectively to emerging national priorities and large-scale societal challenges.

INFORM is expected to create hands-on opportunities for the students with internships, innovation-driven projects, field engagement, problem-solving, and provide exposure to real-world policy and development challenges.

For government agencies, industry, and development partners, INFORM offers an institutional mechanism to access the University’s intellectual strengths and collaborate on evidence-based policymaking, technology-enabled solutions, sustainability assessments, climate adaptation strategies, and impact evaluation studies.

The Section 8 framework also enables greater institutional flexibility in mobilising external resources, fostering partnerships, incubating innovative programs, and executing projects in a time-bound and professionally managed manner while remaining aligned with the University’s broader academic and societal mission.

“INFORM will serve as an important extended arm of the University to transform interdisciplinary knowledge into actionable outcomes,” Vice Chancellor Professor J Anuradha said. “We are confident it will significantly enhance UoH’s contribution towards sustainability, policy innovation, and societal impact.”