UoH to conduct two-day national conference on 75 years of Public Policy

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) under the auspices of the Department of Political Science is scheduled to organise a two-day national conference on November 24 and 25 at the Sir CV Raman Auditorium.



The seminar, ’75 years of Public Policy-A Retrospective Analysis’, is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in association with the Indian council of social sciences research and the Institute of Eminence.

The inaugural session will be presided over by Telangana State Higher Education Council Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri.

The two-day seminar will hold discussions by speakers representing various states, on 11 subjects of interest including ‘Sanitation Policies in India: An analysis’, ‘Seventy Years of Reservation Policy as Public Policy in India: Issues and Challenges in 21st Century’ and ‘No Annihilation Sans Counting : A Case for Caste Census’ among others.

The seminar will witness over 100 delegates from various states including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab, West Bengal, Tamilnadu, Jharkhand, and Pondicherry alongside delegates from state and central universities.