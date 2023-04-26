Uorfi Javed not allowed to enter a restaurant in Mumbai – Watch

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame and TV actress Uorfi Javed has been making waves with her bold and unconventional fashion choices. She often gets trolled for her experimental looks. On Tuesday, Uorfi Javed found herself embroiled in a heated argument with a restaurant manager over a reservation.

Despite being informed that there were no reservations available, the actress lost her cool and began lashing out at the manager. A video of the incident has been shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani. In the viral, Uorfi is heard saying, ” Mera naam jante ho.. Uorfi Javed… mere liye na jagah ban jaati hai, jaake dekho.” As manager responded that there are no seats, Uorfi yelled, “Ye seat ka natak nhi hai, ye kapdho ka natak hai, ye mujhe mere kapdho ke vajah se mana kar rahe hain. Sabh samjhti hun mai.” Watch the video below.

Following the incident, Uorfi took to social media to call out the restaurant, claiming that she was denied entry because of her fashion choices. “WTF! Is this really 21st century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today. It’s okay if you don’t agree with my fashion choices. It’s NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don’t give some lame excuses. Pissed off! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai,” the actress wrote in her Instagram stories.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed was last seen on Splitsvilla X4 as a mischief-maker. She rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT season 1.